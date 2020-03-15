Daily Mail – UK:

ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers may lead to worse illness

The pills increase amounts of an enzyme the coronavirus uses to infect the body

Experts said patients with high blood pressure or diabetes should be monitored

Patients should not stop taking their medication unless their doctor says so

People with high blood pressure and diabetes could be at higher risk of severe or fatal coronavirus symptoms because of how their medicines work, scientists say.

Drugs called ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers may change the shape of someone’s cells in a way that makes it easier for the coronavirus to infect them and cause a more severe illness.

The common medications were prescribed almost 65million times in England last year and cost the NHS more than £100m.

They are given to treat diabetes or high blood pressure and around 10 per cent of people in the UK – some 6.6million – are estimated to take them regularly.

Read more at the Daily Mail