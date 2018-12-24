DALLAS NEWS:

Medical researchers fear that more children will develop paralysis from a mysterious polio-like illness that has struck every two years since 2014.

The condition, known as acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, is rare and has reached its peak for 2018. It will likely continue to fade as winter approaches. But many believe it will be back.

“AFM is here, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere,” said Dr. Benjamin Greenberg, a neurologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center’s Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute and at Children’s Health.

When a cluster of children in the U.S. developed unexplained paralysis in 2014, doctors hoped the outbreak was a freak event. Then, in 2016, more people came down with the same set of symptoms. This year, AFM struck a record 165 people, the majority of them young, previously healthy children.

Texas has reported 27 cases in 2018, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, including five in Tarrant County, three in Collin County and two in Dallas.

Experts say we should expect the condition to return again in 2020, following a pattern of sickening patients every other year from summer through fall.