Jerusalem Post:

“I did not feel any pain at all. I do not know how to explain it,” said Kamel Abdel Rahman. “The rod just went through, one side to the other,” recalled one of the Hadassah doctors.

Four weeks ago, Kamel Abdel Rahman, 46, went to visit the apartment he is building for his family. He turned the wrong way and fell from the second floor onto a iron rod that penetrated right through his head.“I couldn’t move, so I called for help – I was shouting,” Rahman recalled. “I was conscious and I did not feel any pain at all. I do not know how to explain it.”

His family members who were with him instantly ran to him and saw what had happened.“I saw the expression on their faces, the shock, and I heard them screaming,” Rahman continued. “I know the situation must be serious.”The family called Magen David Adom who arrived at the scene – but by then, Rahman was deteriorating fast. Dr. Samuel Moscovici, a senior member of Hadassah Medical Center at Ein Kerem’s Neurosurgery Department met the patient on his arrival. “When I got to the trauma room, I saw a man with an iron rod though his head – it just went through, one side to the other,” the doctor said. “After we ensured the patient was breathing, we conducted various imaging tests to find out where the rod was positioned, what it had hit and whether it could be removed.”

