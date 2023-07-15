The medical sector’s treatment of Americans who claim to be transgender is politicized and reckless, not scientific or careful, says a panel of European and U.S. medical experts.

“The politicization of transgender healthcare in the U.S. is unfortunate,” said a letter posted in the Wall Street Journal by 21 professionals from the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Norway, France, Switzerland, and the United States.

It added, “The way to combat it is for medical societies to align their recommendations with the best available evidence—rather than exaggerating the benefits and minimizing the risks.”

The 21 experts on transsexual healthcare wrote:

Every systematic review of evidence to date, including one published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, has found the evidence for mental-health benefits of hormonal interventions for minors to be of low or very low certainty. By contrast, the risks are significant and include sterility, lifelong dependence on medication and the anguish of regret. For this reason, more and more European countries and international professional organizations now recommend psychotherapy rather than hormones and surgeries as the first line of treatment for gender-dysphoric youth.



Dr. [Stephen] Hammes’s claim that gender transition reduces suicides is contradicted by every systematic review, including the review published by the Endocrine Society [of which he is the president], which states, “We could not draw any conclusions about death by suicide.” There is no reliable evidence to suggest that hormonal transition is an effective suicide-prevention measure.

