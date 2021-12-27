Red State

News flash: I’m as tired of writing about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant as you are of reading about it. But here’s the thing. Turns out, there’s a legitimate reason to panic over Omicron. On the left, that is. Based on the results of a new study, it’s hard for people with Omicron to distinguish it from a common cold. Let’s first back up the bus. As my colleague Scott Hounsell reported on Friday, a recent Danish study suggests Moderna’s mRNA COVID vaccine actually increases the probability of contracting the Omicron variant after 90 days — a devastating body blow to the narrative of fearmongering liberals everywhere. Turns out, it’s even worse. According to a COVID symptom study (using the ZOE COVID-19 symptoms app) created by doctors and scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, and Stanford University School of Medicine, if you or someone you know has a cold right now, chances are it’s COVID-19. Again, Biden and the Democrats, hardest hit. Even Business Insider, no doubt devastated, reported the bad news. New data from the Zoe symptom-tracker app suggests one in two people with new coldlike symptoms will have COVID-19 rather than the common cold. [While] scientists are still racing to find out whether the Omicron variant, which is quickly spreading in several countries including the UK, US, Denmark, and South Africa, [it] does indeed cause milder illness than Delta. Business Insider noted that people who reported symptoms on the Zoe app were less likely to have five or more symptoms than those with Delta.

Read more Red State