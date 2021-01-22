And you thought the media went gaga for Barack.

Wednesday wasn’t just Inauguration Day. As depicted by most major news networks and outlets, it was The Greatest Day in History since the end of WWII, wall-to-wall coverage from morning till night in praise of our dear leader Joe Biden.

Kim Jong-Il would kill for this kind of coverage.

“I’m a faucet that can’t turn off!” said MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who told her audience she’d already gone through half a box of Kleenex, so overjoyed she was.

And it wasn’t just openly liberal pundits slavering over Biden.

“America’s happy ending,” said John Dickerson, CBS news reporter and “60 Minutes” correspondent.

“Papa-in-chief,” said Byron Pitts at ABC News.

Read more at New York Post