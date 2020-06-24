The Western Journal:

As even Trump-loathing Americans know, the president has put in extensive hours facing openly hostile questioning from the national news media. No one who has an even passing familiarity with what passes for journalism at the national level in 2020 would expect Biden to face anything like the hostility Trump does on a regular basis.

……

The timing couldn’t have been better.

On the same day the Joe Biden presidential campaign made a show of announcing it had accepted the idea of three debates with President Donald Trump in the fall, a Washington-based media reporter was interviewed by Fox News explaining that Biden seems to lack the mental wherewithal even to handle questions at a news conference.

Considering it’s a safe bet that virtually the entire national news corps is secretly — and not-so-secretly — rooting for a Biden victory over Trump in November, that’s a damning statement itself.

Joe Concha, a media reporter for The Hill, told Steve Doocy on “Fox & Friends” Monday that Democrats are well aware of the fact that the former vice president is no longer at the top of his game in the smarts department.

“A lot of Democrats will tell you, at least privately, that he does not have the mental acuity that he even had a couple of years ago and this is a candidate that simply would not able to withstand the type of press conferences that the current president has, as far as them going on for an hour, an hour and a half, taking questions with multiple outlets with no ground rules attached,” Concha said.

As even Trump-loathing Americans know, the president has put in extensive hours facing openly hostile questioning from the national news media – his daily coronavirus briefings alone gave even those who don’t follow politics a look at how many national “news reporters” treat their coverage of the White House like it’s a personal cable commentary segment. (Jim Acosta isn’t the only one by any stretch.)

More at the Western Journal