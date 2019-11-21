POLITICO:

Donald Trump paid a two-hour visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday afternoon under unusual, unprecedented circumstances. Trump’s exam was not on his public schedule and no advance notice of the event had been given, unlike his two previous physicals; the exam fell on a Saturday rather than a weekday; and according to CNN, Walter Reed medical staff did not get its usual staffwide notice of Trump’s visit.

Reportedly, the local police got no advance warning of the Trump motorcade’s arrival, and reporters were directed not to report his trip until he arrived at Walter Reed. This touched off a weekend flurry of speculation in Washington about what was actually going on, and Twitter erupted with inventive theories of why a 73-year-old man might suddenly visit a hospital. With a private citizen, that kind of speculation would have been wildly inappropriate.

With this White House, it’s almost a national obligation. Lord knows that with impeachment hanging over his head, Trump is stressed beyond all imagining. More than ever, the White House job requires someone who is physically up to the task. If Trump is not that man, he needs to let us know so that, at the very least, he exit the 2020 contest—or at the most extreme—let the officials around him activate the 25th Amendment.