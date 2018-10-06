BREITBART:

The left-wing media melted down as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced on Friday afternoon that she will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The media accused of her “gaslighting,” compared her to white moderate lawmakers who “legitimized Jim Crow,” and hyped up efforts to raise millions to oust her in 2020.

Collins speech reminiscent of white “moderates” who legitimized Jim Crow — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 5, 2018

And on CNN, Jeffrey Toobin immediately warned that Kavanaugh’s confirmation will mean that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. He also suggested that some restaurant and hotel owners would refuse to serve gay customers and said the Supreme Court will now side with the restaurant and hotel owners.

“Wait until they start getting cases from hotel owners who say I don’t want to use my creativity for gay customers, and restaurant owners who don’t want to serve gay customers,” Toobin warned. “I mean this is a dramatic change coming, and the conservatives are in charge. There is a reason why the evangelicals and the base of the Republican Party have stood with Donald Trump all this time. It’s not because they admire Donald Trump’s personal life, but because he has delivered on what is most important to them.”