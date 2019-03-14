THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Media Matters for America President Angelo Carusone claims his old blog posts that denigrated Japanese people, Bangladeshis, Jews and members of the trans community were meant to be interpreted as “parody.”

Media Matters recently launched a boycott campaign attacking Fox News host Tucker Carlson for old radio appearances with “Bubba the Love Sponge,” during which he made comments that many deemed racist and misogynistic.

The Daily Caller, which was co-founded by Mr. Carlson, responded by digging up old blog posts by Mr. Carusone that reportedly referred to “Japs,” “trannies,” “Jewry,” and “dirty Bangladeshis.”

“It turns out that for years, Carusone maintained a racist blog. One post entitled ‘Tranny Paradise’ addressed a crime story from Thailand,” Mr. Carlson said during his opening monologue Wednesday night.

In another post, Mr. Carusone “heaped praise on a former Ku Klux Klan leader,” Mr. Carlson said. “And in still another post from the same period, Carusone described a Jewish man as being handsome, ‘despite his Jewry.’”