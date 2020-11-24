Biz Pac Review:

Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., got a quick lesson on how the pro-Second Amendment right is treated in Washington when she made what an aide described as a “private inquiry” about House rules.

Billed by the Associated Press as “a brash pro-gun activist who straps a Glock pistol to her hip,” Boebert was elected to Congress this month from western Colorado, after defeating incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary. She criticized the lawmaker for not being a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

As far as the corrupt media establishment goes, being pro-gun and pro-Trump are two strikes right out of the gate, and the AP ran with this ominous headline: “Gun-toting congresswoman-elect may carry Glock at Capitol.”

Of course, the pearl-clutching left may be in for a surprise to learn she would not be the only member packing heat if she did opt to do so, as the news agency noted “the practice is allowed for lawmakers, with some limitations, under decades-old congressional regulations.”

Citing two anonymous congressional officials, the AP reported that Boebert asked Capitol Police officials about carrying a weapon during a recent orientation program.

Fittingly, Boebert is from the small community of Rifle, and she runs a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill.

Boebert aide Laura Carno played down all the hoopla over whether her boss will carry a firearm or not.

“This was a private discussion and inquiry about what the rules are, and as a result the Congresswoman-Elect won’t be going on the record,” Carno said in an email last week, according to the AP.

To get a feel for what to expect from Rep.-elect Boebert, she responded to a story on the incident by tweeting: “Our Constitutional right to bear arms exists even in places that reject this fundamental principle.”

