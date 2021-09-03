Breitbart:

Afghan families paid Afghan men during President Joe Biden’s Kabul airlift to marry their daughters in transactions that would give the Afghan families a chance for chain migration into Americans’ society, according to media reports.

A September 2 report by CNN said:

U.S. officials processing Afghan refugees abroad recently alerted the State Department to instances in which women and girls were forced into marriage or arrived with male partners posing as their husbands to be eligible for evacuation and escape the Taliban, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

According to the CNN article, which is titled, “Afghan women report forced marriages to flee country amid Taliban takeover, sources say”:

In some reported instances, families paid men eligible for evacuation thousands of dollars to marry or pose as husbands for women to flee … It’s unclear how widespread the issue is, but it prompted enough concern for US diplomats in the United Arab Emirates to send a cable.

In Afghanistan, wealthy men can wed multiple wives. Families often arrange marriages between cousins to conserve wealth within the extended family. The marriages often bind young girls to older men because women have little or no status in Islamic law. Those diverse cultural norms are being imported with the many unvetted Afghans that Biden and his deputies are airlifting into the United States, according to the Associated Press:

“Intake staff at Fort McCoy [in Wisconsin] reported multiple cases of minor females who presented as ‘married’ to adult Afghan men, as well as polygamous families,” the document says. “Department of State has requested urgent guidance.” There was no immediate indication from the military or from the departments of homeland security and health and human services, which run the facility, that such guidance had been received.

Marriage fraud for migration purposes is commonplace because it is extremely lucrative and rational for people born into poor countries, said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

“There’s no question that that green card [which allows citizenship] is one of the most valuable assets an ordinary person in the Third World can acquire. And if you can acquire one by forcing your daughter to marry someone … You’ll do it, it makes perfect [economic] sense,” he said.

More at Breitbart