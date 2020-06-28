AP News:

IT BEGINS WITH A FEAR NARRATIVE & THE OBLIGATORY MOCKING OF STATES “WHERE LIVESTOCK OUTNUMBER PEOPLE” …

For many states and counties in the U.S., the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic in April unfolded on their television screens, not on their doorsteps. But now, some places that appeared to have avoided the worst are seeing surges of infections, as worries shift from major cities to rural areas.

While much of the focus of concerns that the United States is entering a dangerous new phase has been on big Sunbelt states that are reporting thousands of new cases a day — like Texas and Florida — the worrying trend is also happening in places like Kansas, where livestock outnumber people.

BUT BURIED FAR DOWN IN THE ARTICLE THERE’S THIS:

“Lassen County, California, went from just nine cases to 172, and Hot Spring County, Arkansas, went from 46 cases to 415; both spikes were attributed to outbreaks at prisons.”

PRISONS!

In his Monday June 15 INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL SAVAGE, President Trump said “there will be hot spots” and we will deal with them case by case. That is precisely what is happening now.

But the media use words like “surge”, “apocalyptic”, “disturbing”, “scourge” to make it look terrifying.

THE AP NEWS ARTICLE GOES ON …

Missouri itself is seeing a worrying trend, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas ordered employees and patrons of businesses to wear masks, when 6 feet (about 2 meters) of separation isn’t possible.

“Case numbers in Kansas City continue to rise, and we are taking all steps we can to ensure public health and safety,” the Democrat said Friday.

Across the state line, Kansas City, Kansas, and the county it’s in also decided to order masks be worn in public starting Tuesday.

But many politicians, even those in place with spiking cases, have been hesitant to issue such orders, as subject has become a political lightning rod, with Democrats more likely than Republicans to use them.

The daily number of confirmed infections in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 45,300 on Friday, eclipsing the high of 40,000 set the previous day, according to Johns Hopkins.

The biggest spikes have been seen in the West and South. On Saturday, as officials announced that Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Florida would not include a planned bus tour, state health officials reported more than 9,500 new cases. That total eclipsed the previous day’s by more than 600.

See for yourself at AP News