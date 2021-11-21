BREITBART:

The immigration expansions in the House-passed Build Back Better bill are “the most historic immigration reforms in more than thirty years” says an investor advocacy group.

But there is minimal coverage in the establishment media of the law that would legalize 6.5 million illegals and also add “millions” of migrant workers, consumers, and voters to Americans’ society, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The “immigration provisions in the Build Back Better (BBB) Act would be the most historic immigration reforms in more than thirty years,” says a statement from FWD.us, a pro-investor advocacy group founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

The group inserted provisions in the bill that allow millions of foreign consumers and perhaps one million foreign graduates in U.S jobs to buy green cards above the annual caps. “These measures would provide long overdue relief to [contract-worker] families trapped in the backlogs, and … making the U.S. an even more attractive destination for highly skilled [job-seeking] people from around the world,” said FWD.us statement, which is now pushing the Senate to quickly pass the visa giveaway

More from Breitbart