PJ MEDIA:

If you were asked what the leading cause of death in the U.S. is, how would you answer? Cancer? Heart disease? Traffic accidents? According to the CDC, suicide is the leading cause of death in this country. In 2016, almost 45,000 Americans committed suicide. To add troubling news to troubling news, the suicide rate has risen 30 percent since 1999. This is a problem that is only getting worse.

In another recently released report, the CDC ranks professions based on rates of suicides. Considering my own job, one of the more shocking details of the report is that “entertainment and the media” sit at number three on the CDC’s list ranking professions based on rates of suicides. If broken down between genders, males in entertainment and the media rank number two and females rank number one.

(Those numbers seem confusing — if entertainment and the media rank at number two when only factoring males, and number one when only factoring females, how is the profession number three overall? That seeming disparity reveals another troubling trend contained within the suicide rate data.)

Men are far more likely than women to commit suicide, but since there are so many women in entertainment and the media, their numbers drag the industry’s overall number down. Contrast that with the construction industry, which earns the unfortunate ranking of number one among men, yet has very few women working in their industry. Due to the low number of women in construction, no data for suicide rates among women is available, so the men’s suicide rate dominates and causes the industry to rank number one overall.