Media coverage has reached a fever pitch for former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

All of the major broadcast networks are offering wall-to-wall coverage, including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC broadcasting the testimony live. And all of the major cable news networks, including Fox News, MSNBC and CNN, will also offer coverage throughout the day featuring post-testimony news and analysis as well.

C-SPAN is preempting all regular programming to cover Mueller on Capitol Hill.

Anticipation for Mueller’s testimony in separate hearings before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, which is expected to last five hours throughout Wednesday, has dominated the news cycle, particularly on cable news.

Many of the week’s earlier segments were predictive, featuring political and legal pundits speculating what the largely reclusive former FBI director may or may not say.