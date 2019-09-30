NBC NEWS:

President Donald Trump on Monday attacked the whistleblower at the center of the growing Ukraine scandal and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, after promoting comments from a supportive pastor who told Fox News that impeaching the president would lead to a “Civil War-like fracture in this nation.”

Trump’s comments on Twitter came as he faces an impeachment inquiry in the House over a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he asking Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s family. The Trump administration, around the same time as that July conversation, placed a hold on hundreds of millions of dollars in Ukrainian military aid, only to release it earlier this month.

rump called the whistleblower complaint at the center of the scandal “fake” on Monday and said it was “not holding up,” even though it lined up with a record of the July 25 call between the two presidents that the White House released, was deemed credible by a Trump-appointed intelligence community inspector general, and was authored by a whistleblower who Trump-appointed acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told Congress last week had acted in “good faith.”

Jeffress said it was “hard to take” Pelosi’s “call to prayer seriously,” adding that evangelical Christians have “never” been “more angry over any issue than this attempt to illegitimately remove this president from office, overturn the 2016 election and negate the votes of millions of evangelicals in the process.”

“And they know that the only impeachable offense President Trump has committed was beating Hillary Clinton in 2016,” he claimed. “That’s the unpardonable sin for which the Democrats will never forgive him. And I do want to make this prediction this morning: If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a Civil War-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.”