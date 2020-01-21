BREITBART

The rally Monday that drew an estimated 22,000 Second Amendment supporters to the Virginia State Capitol on a frigid Martin Luther King Day was portrayed in advance by the media as a gathering of white nationalists and racists. Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam — who, ironically, remains in office despite a humiliating blackface scandal — declared a state of emergency in anticipation, and at least one journalist said it would be a “white nationalist rally.” But in the end, it was a peaceful gathering, live-streamed to millions on Breitbart News’ website and Facebook page. One participant, a black Second Amendment enthusiast, called out the media for describing the rally as “rednecks.”

