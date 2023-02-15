Corporate media is trying to explain away the massive spike in heart attacks among young people, claiming the 30% rise in heart attack deaths in 25 to 44-year-olds is attributed to NOT taking the COVID-19 vaccine or wearing masks.

CBS highlighted a 2022 study by Cedars Sinai Hospital showing the number of heart attack deaths during the first two years of the COVID pandemic was 30% higher than predicted.

“Heart attack deaths have become more common across all age groups since the start of the coronavirus pandemic,” a CBS anchor said.

CBS medical contributor and epidemiologist Céline Gounder joined the show Tuesday to reinforce the talking point that the spike in heart attacks among young people is due to lower rates of vaccinations and masking.

When asked why young people appear to be more at risk of heart attacks than other age groups, she responded, “We don’t know for sure.”