GRABIEN:

After Democrats spent weeks calling on Americans to up the pressure against agents and facilities enforcing U.S. border policy, one man attempted to firebomb an Immigration and Customs and Enforcement facility on Saturday. The man, a self-described member of Antifa, 69-year-old Willem Van Spronsen, was killed in an ensuing shootout with police. The activist was armed with a rifle, satchel, Molotov Cocktails, and flares, attempted to detonate a propane bomb to ignite nearby ICE detainment facilities. Based on self-published writings, Van Spronsen appears to have been radicalized on a steady diet of media/Democratic Party anti-ICE propagandizing. The manifesto he left behind borrowed language from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likening ICE detainment facilities to “concentration camps,” which he did six separate times. He encourages others to follow him and “arm themselves.” Since the attack, the terrorist’s name or stated motivation has yet to be reported on CNN, MSNBC, or the evening/morning news shows on CBS, NBC, or ABC, based on a review of Grabien’s archive of news programming.