Media Blame Trump After Democrats Pressured Wayne County Canvassers to Change Vote

The media are abuzz Friday with a story about how President Donald Trump pressured two Republican canvassers in Michigan’s Wayne County not to certify 2020 election results — when the truth was the opposite: Democrats pushed the canvassers to switch.The Detroit News reported Thursday evening that there was audio of Trump speaking by phone to the Republican canvassers, urging them to hold the line amid questions about discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots cast and those counted.

“The revelation of the contents of the call with the former president comes as he faces four counts of criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States and its voters of the rightful outcome of the election. Efforts to prevent certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in Michigan are an integral part of the indictment,” the Detroit News reported.

