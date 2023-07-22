Most corporate media outlets completely ignored bombshell revelations on Thursday involving allegations that Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden were involved in a bribery scheme in 2015 and 2016.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Thursday released an unclassified FBI document that memorialized a conversation between the FBI and one of their trusted informants, who passed on to the FBI detailed allegations from the founder of the Ukrainian natural gas and oil company who employed Hunter Biden, that Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden were both involved in a bribery scheme.

Despite the high-profile nature of the event, most corporate news media outlets ignored it.

The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) did not cover the release of the document, although the WSJ did run an opinion piece.

ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News did not cover the release on their nightly broadcast that evening or on their morning shows the next day, according to Newsbusters. By contrast, Fox News’s nightly newscast led with the story on Thursday.

READ MORE