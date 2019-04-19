THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

The growing measles outbreak is colliding with Passover, one of the holiest Jewish celebrations and a time when families travel to be together.

New York City health officials have warned that the holiday, with its large get-togethers and long, ritual meals, risks spreading measles, which is highly contagious and easily transmitted.

City officials expect the number of measles cases to increase over the next several weeks partly because of gatherings over the holidays, said Herminia Palacio, the city’s deputy mayor for health and human services. The outbreak is worst in ultra-Orthodox communities in Brooklyn, N.Y., and nearby Rockland County. “We’re very concerned about Passover,” Dr. Palacio said.

Passover begins Friday and ends Saturday evening, April 27. The holiday commemorates the exodus of Hebrews from Egypt.

There are now 329 reported cases of measles in New York City, the country’s largest outbreak site, with a spike seen after the Purim holiday in mid-March, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene officials said. Overall, the number of new measles cases is continuing to accelerate across the U.S., for a total of 555 in 20 states.