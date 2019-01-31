ABC NEWS:

Health officials in Georgia, Hawaii and Oregon have now reported that there have been at least one — if not multiple — confirmed cases of measles in their states.

This comes amid an outbreak in Clark County, Washington, where there have been 38 confirmed cases of measles and 13 suspected cases.

In Hawaii, state health officials warned that two unvaccinated visitors traveled to the Big Island and had confirmed cases of measles. These two cases are connected to the outbreak in Clark County.

The individuals, whose genders and ages were not released, “were exposed in their home state to an infected international guest,” Hawaiian state epidemiologist Sarah Park wrote in a letter to health providers, which was obtained by ABC News.

She warned that “although the visitors were advised to remain isolated and likelihood of exposure to others is low, providers should be aware the period of infectivity while in Hawaii ranged from January 4–13, 2019.” The letter did not specify where the visitors were from or where they flew to after leaving Hawaii.