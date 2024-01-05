Measles outbreak in Pennsylvania’s top children’s hospital has health officials concerned

An outbreak of measles that began with a patient in Philadelphia’s top children’s hospital has already sickened up to six patients — with health officials fearing more could be infected. Three unvaccinated pediatric patients at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), as well as an unvaccinated parent, tested positive for the highly infectious virus after an infected infant admitted to the hospital spread the disease to two other hospitalized children.Additionally, after a patient ignored quarantine orders and attended daycare last month, at least two other patients are also being monitored for suspected infections.Experts said people catching the disease are not vaccinated against measles, adding the risk to the vaccinated is low.Unvaccinated people are being urged to get the measles shot, which is more than 97 percent effective against infections with the virus.Measles is a highly infectious disease that is fatal in up to 15 percent of people that it infects.

