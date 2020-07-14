Police Activity Channel:

The Red Bluff Police Department released body-camera footage that shows the last moments before police took down a shooter at the Walmart Distribution Center. The shooting took place on June 27 at approximately 3:35 p.m. The suspect, Louis Lane was already engaged in an exchange of gunfire with another officer when Sargeant Muriga arrived on scene.

In the video, Sergeant Muriga is seen arriving at the distribution center and engaging with Lane who is armed with a rifle. The suspect dropped his weapon and fell to the ground next to a pick-up truck. Lane was later transported by Red Bluff Police to St. Elizabeth’s hospital.

However, he later died at the hospital. Louis Wesley Lane, 31, was fired from the distribution center near Red Bluff in February 2019 after failing to show up for work, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

