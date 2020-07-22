Meanwhile, ‘Michigan woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot to kill ex-husband using fake hitman website’ (video)

Fox2 – Detroit:

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (FOX 2) – A Monroe County woman has been arrested in a murder-for-hire plot that involved her ex-husband, a fake hitman website, and undercover police officers.

The 51-year-old from South Rockwood was arrested Friday and is now facing charges. Wendy Wein has been charged with solicitation to commit murder and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime.

Michigan State Police say the alleged plot was unfurled thanks to a fictitious, satirical website called Rent-A-Hitman.

Police say Wein filled out a “service request form” on the website, rentahitman.com, and requested a consultation for someone to help her with an “issue.” Wein specified her ex-husband as the target of her problems.

The website says Rent-A-Hitman is “your point and click solution” and that they are 100% HIPPA compliant with the “Hitman Information Privacy and Protection Act of 1964.” The website says the business has 17,985 field operatives working all over the world and a customized solution can be tailored for each customer. Fake customer testimonials are also on the homepage.

Wein was asked those two questions “do you still require our services” and “would you like to meet up with a field operative” and she said yes.

That was enough for Bob Innes – the creator of Rentahitman.com – to report her to Michigan State Police.

“Rentahitman.com has prevented 141 murders so far. That includes potential school shootings, child abductions, and your run-of-the-mill murder for hire.”

