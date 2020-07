Washington Free Beacon:

Democrats refuse to let Bill Barr speak in the hearing to which he was called in to speak. And then they ask why Barr lacks respect for them.

House Democrats repeatedly interrupted Attorney General William Barr at Tuesday’s contentious Judiciary Committee hearing with the phrase, “reclaiming my time.”

At one point, Barr noted that the point of his testimony was so he could be heard.

