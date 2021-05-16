Blacklisted News:

Tennessee gas station is making headlines for slamming Joe Biden over soaring gas prices by broadcasting a giant Hunter Biden meme on its sign.

The Lewis Country Store in Nashville flashed a series of memes on its sign, such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson laughing and an empty gas gauge with the Biden/Harris logo.

“Hope gas prices don’t get too high,” one side of the meme reads, with the other side showing an infamous photo of Hunter posing in his bathtub captioned, “gas prices.”

The owners of the gas station haven’t been afraid to promote their conservative values in the past.

PATRIOT OWNED Nashville business (Lewis Country Store) puts up mask mandate door graphic. pic.twitter.com/zSOdC0emKA — djcalligraphy ™ (@DJcalligraphy) December 29, 2020

“If you are scared stay at home! If you are afraid to be within 6 feet of another person please do not enter,” the shop’s signage read.

“Rest assured people like me are willing to fight until our last breath and bullet to defend the constitution of this last frontier of freedom left on the planet we call the United States of America,” said owner Brad Lewis last year.

Gas prices have been steadily rising since Biden took the White House, and even more so after his administration failed to do anything about Colonial Pipeline getting hacked by cyberterrorists.

