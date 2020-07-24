Independent TV News (ITV)

Video courtesy of ITV News

RELATED ARTICLE AT FOX: More than 2,000 Portland demonstrators take to street for 57th night in a row, clash with feds

Police say crowd threw Molotov cocktails, lit fires in a park and in trash cans.

More than 2,000 people flooded downtown Portland overnight during the 57th day of protests in Oregon’s largest city, where President Trump has deployed federal agents despite the city’s outspoken opposition to the move.

Just hours after a federal judge blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests, agents appeared to deploy tear gas early Friday to force thousands of demonstrators from crowding around the federal courthouse.

Read more at Fox News