Daily Mail:

A Memphis mini-golf center descended into chaos when 300 to 400 teenagers began destroying the place after problems with some of the complex’s games machines.

Video shot by one person who was at the Putt-Putt Fun Center said trouble suddenly erupted after some of the games consoles began swallowing money with staff seemingly unable to offer prompt refunds.

It immediately resulted in riot-like scenes as one teenage girl grabbed a plexiglass screen from the counter and hurled it at staff gathered behind.

