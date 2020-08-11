Guardian News:

Coming soon to a town near you?

Victoria police have arrested and charged a young woman in Melbourne who was captured on video “allegedly” being choked and pinned to the ground by a police officer. In video footage posted initially on social media, the woman – who was subsequently found to have had a letter of exemption for wearing a face mask – can be heard shouting “He’s choking me” as she was arrested on Wellington Street in Collingwood on Monday evening.

The woman has been charged with resisting police and assaulting police and the arrest has been referred to an internal police review body, the Professional Standards Command.

“Letter of exemption” ?

