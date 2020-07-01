Ruptly Channel:

Hong Kong protesters gather for unauthorized rally on anniversary of city’s handover.

Activists are expected to rally during an unauthorizsed demonstration against the new National Security Law, on the anniversary of the territory’s handover to China by the United Kingdom.

The new law passed on Tuesday afternoon will see the opening of an office in charge of criminal cases related to national security in Hong Kong, to target subversion, secession, terrorism and activities of foreign or external forces to interfere with the HKSAR’s affairs. Earlier today, Hong Kong police made their first arrest under the novel national security law.

The handover of Hong Kong occurred on July 1, 1997, when the United Kingdom ended administration for the colony of Hong Kong and returned control of the territory to China.

