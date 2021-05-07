Liberal youtube channel “Be the change”

Can you believe that is Texas? Hundreds of submissive motorists just sitting there … ONE guy tries to fix it, gets no help from the Police who sit and watch.

NOTE the title of the video ‘WHITE RACIST SWINGS…’

Here is the text provided on this video:

During a peaceful protest and demonstration at the intersection between the cities of Plano and Frisco in North Texas, a racist white man runs up screaming, cursing and swinging at Kamona Young, a black woman and others as we blocked traffic.

We block traffic for Marvin Scott III.

Marvin was a 26 year old black man who live in Frisco. Marvin was apart of our own community. He was arrested by the Allen Police and MURDERED by 6/8 mostly white Collin County Detention Officers at the Collin County Jail in McKinney.

It has been 50 days since Marvin’s murder and just last week his family got to see the video of how he died for the first time, after 45 days of wondering and standing outside the jail demanding answers. On that same day the Coroner officially released the autopsy confirming his death ruled a HOMICIDE and shoutout to the Dallas Morning News for leaking the names of the fired officers.

STILL NO ARRESTS. One officer even got his job back after an appeal. This agitator who likes swinging at and hitting women, is then seen screaming in an officer’s face and physically pushing Attorney Lee Merritt. You may say, “you can’t say he’s racists” … but I can. I was in his face with my camera just as much as anyone else and he didn’t swing at me. THE PROBLEM IN AMERICA WE ARE FACING ON BOTH SIDES..

“Notice roid guy is ready to punch. Cop is trying to calm him. [Cop’s] Hands nowhere near his gun or taser. Guess what happens if this guy was a different skin tone…” ***

More at lib youtube channel ‘Be the change’