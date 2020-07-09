GlobalNews.ca:

‘Dartmouth woman facing charges in connection with road rage incident involving dog‘

A 27-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a video that shows her allegedly swinging a dog by its leash and using the animal as a weapon during a roadside fight in Dartmouth on Canada Day.

Clarissa Angela Crawley of Dartmouth is facing charges of assault with a weapon and willfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

She’s scheduled to face the charges in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

