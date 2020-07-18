FNTV – FreedomNewsTV

A 3rd day of vandalism at Trump Tower as two women dropped black paint on the BLM Mural. A wild scene developed in which officers were trying to restrain the women while slipping on the paint. One officer was injured when he slipped and apparently hit his head on the street or on a barricade. He was on the ground for a while.

One woman was yelling “They don’t care about Black lives, they’re lying to you!” “Re-fund the police!” “Jesus matters!”

Both women were arrested and rushed away from the scene.

Video courtesy of FNTV Channel