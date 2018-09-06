THE DAILY BEAST:

The latest insurgent Democrat over-performed once again. But this time it wasn’t enough.

Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) easily defeated progressive challenger and community organizer Kerri Evelyn Harris, who, in her first ever political campaign, gave voters an option to reject an experienced politician who doesn’t quite mirror the Democratic Party base’s leftward lurch. Earning over a third of the vote in the primary, Harris mounted a strong campaign against the Delaware veteran.

Carper had not lost any of his 13 previous elections in the state, earning him positions as treasurer, the state’s sole House member, governor, and eventually senator. In 2012, he blew out a primary opponent, earning 88 percent of the vote. He’s been running and winning races since 1976 and tacked to the left recently, a move that could be attributed to Harris’ unapologetically leftist campaign.

In a campaign season of unexpected triumphs for new Democrats challenging the old guard of the party’s politics, from Massachusetts to New York to Florida, a victory for Harris in Delaware would have perhaps been the most significant, granting a newcomer with working-class bonafides an opportunity to join Congress’ 100-person body.

Harris, a 38-year-old Air Force veteran who is African-American and LGBTQ—she jokes she’s a “whole lot of otherness”—had essentially everything going against her. Carper, who will now likely serve his fourth and possibly final term in the U.S. Senate, had a deep war chest and spent more than $3 million on his bid, while Harris spent just over $100,000. She was new, he was experienced. He needed no introduction to voters, and Harris had to tell them who she was.