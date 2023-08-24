Meadows poses for his MUGSHOT: Trump’s chief of staff glares into the camera as he is arrested in Atlanta and set a $100,000 bond

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows posed for a mugshot during his booking at the Fulton County jail and release on a $100,000 bond. He showed up Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s noon deadline and was booked into prison – including getting fingerprinted and posed for a mugshot. Meadows immediately had a jail record in the Fulton County system that included details like his height and weight – 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds – respectively. It described him as having blue eyes and ‘gray or partially gray’ hair.

In the photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, he glares directly into the camera with a slight snarl on his lips. Meadows sought to have his arrest delayed as he tried to move his case from state court to the federal system.

