Meadows poses for his MUGSHOT: Trump’s chief of staff glares into the camera as he is arrested in Atlanta and set a $100,000 bond

Savage Premium Subscription

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows posed for a mugshot during his booking at the Fulton County jail and release on a $100,000 bond. He showed up Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s noon deadline and was booked into prison – including getting fingerprinted and posed for a mugshot. Meadows immediately had a jail record in the Fulton County system that included details like his height and weight – 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds – respectively. It described him as having blue eyes and ‘gray or partially gray’ hair.

In the photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, he glares directly into the camera with a slight snarl on his lips. Meadows sought to have his arrest delayed as he tried to move his case from state court to the federal system.

READ MORE

You may like these posts