KTLA:

A woman was captured on video beating a McDonald’s store manager in Santa Ana recently, and police released the footage Tuesday as they intensified their efforts to catch the assault suspect.

The incident began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 27, after the woman went through the drive-thru of the McDonald’s restaurant in the 1500 block of North Bristol Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

After getting her food, she apparently became enraged when she discovered there was not enough ketchup in the order, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The woman then entered the employee entrance of the McDonald’s restaurant in the 1500 block of North Bristol Street and asked for ketchup, according to a police news release.

When told by the manager she couldn’t be in the building, the woman “became combative” and began pushing, punching and choking the employee, police said.

The physical altercation took place inside the store near the drive-thru window, according to the footage. Another employee attempted to intervene, and eventually called other over workers to help, the footage showed.