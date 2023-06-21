A large group of “rowdy teens” were filmed looting and smashing up a McDonald’s at Leimert Park in Los Angeles during Juneteenth celebrations on Monday.

Los Angeles, California.— Video shows McDonald’s damaged and cash register looted during Juneteenth Festival in Leimert Park | #ppv_tahoe pic.twitter.com/HDYzeYqKfQ — PPV-TAHOE – News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) June 20, 2023

A stampeded was also triggered during the nearby Juneteenth music festival in Leirmert Park over false fears a shooting had broken out.

The Juneteenth Festival was canceled immediately thereafter.

From FOX LA, “Group of looters take cash register from McDonald’s in Leimert Park”:

Another angle from the McDonalds around the corner from the Juneteenth Festival in Leimert Park. pic.twitter.com/3f7rh67MwJ — 2UrbanGirls (@2UrbanGirls) June 20, 2023

The search is on for a group of rowdy teens who trashed a McDonald’s restaurant in Leimert Park.



Juneteenth in Leimert Park was supposed to be a day of fun and unity – and for the most part, it absolutely was.



But blocks away from the peaceful festivities, a McDonald’s franchise got hit by a group of young people going inside and trashing the place. In a cell phone video, screaming and yelling can be heard in the McDonald’s near West 43rd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard as the raucous suspects rip the cash register out of the machine. In another video, a young suspect is seen walking out of the restaurant with the cash register.



In a video shared to social media, a teen smashes the cash register into the ground and the group of looters started grabbing money.

FOX LA said only one teen was placed in custody in connection to the incident.

