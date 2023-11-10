McCarthy: Republicans Would Benefit ‘Tremendously’ if Gaetz Lost, He’s Not Conservative

Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that the Republican Party would benefit “tremendously” if Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) lost his seat.

Partial transcript as follows:

MANU RAJU: He’s very clear he is still very much upset with those eight Republicans who pushed him out. He’s kept his powder mostly dry since Mike Johnson was elected speaker not too long ago. But he made clear it’s fresh on his mind the efforts led by Matt Gaetz. And he was particularly concerned about two congressmen in particular, one Tim Burchett of Tennessee, he was surprised by his vote to oust him. But he also said that Nancy Mace, someone who hails from a competitive in South Carolina, he said that she does not deserve to be reelected.

RAJU: Matt Gaetz, you’ve been mentioning a lot. How much will the Republican Party benefit if he were no longer a member of the House, in your opinion?

MCCARTHY: Oh, tremendously. People have to earn the right to be here. And I just think, he will admit to you personally, he doesn’t have a conservative bent in his philosophy. And just the nature of what he focuses on.