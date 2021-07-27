Just the News:

The House Republican leader said, “We’ll see” when asked if he is considering taking action against the two GOP members for joining the select committee, such as removing their congressional committee assignments.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy referred to GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), whom House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named to the Jan. 6 select committee, as “Pelosi Republicans” Monday.

Last week, Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy’s five picks for the select committee.

Just the News asked McCarthy for his response to Republicans who think he should allow three of his five nominees to the committee to participate.

“Who is that, Adam and Liz? Aren’t they kind of like Pelosi Republicans?” McCarthy said during an interview at the White House where congressional leaders attended an event marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with President Biden and Vice President Harris.

“Nobody thinks this is fair, and nobody thinks it will get to the truth, unfortunately,” said McCarthy. “I mean, six months, how can the Senate have two committees, bipartisan, go study this and have the hearing and have the report already come back and just continue to play politics over. It’s disrespectful to the nation.”

McCarthy was also asked if he is considering taking action against Cheney or Kinzinger for joining the select committee, such as stripping them of their congressional committee assignments.

“We’ll see,” McCarthy replied.

