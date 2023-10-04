McCarthy lashes out at GOP rebels Mace, Gaetz and Rosendale in defiant exit speech

Rep. Kevin McCarthy ripped into the Republicans who voted to dethrone him from the speaker’s chair Tuesday in a defiant message to members of his own party.

“They’re not conservatives and they don’t get to call themselves conservatives,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) said of the eight GOP members who, along with Democrats, backed an effort not seen in more than 100 years to oust him from the speakership.

McCarthy pulled no punches when asked about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), the mastermind of his historic removal as speaker of the House of Representatives.

“You all know Matt Gaetz,” he told reporters during his first remarks following his ouster. “You know it was personal. It had nothing to do with spending.”

McCarthy charged that his Florida counterpart’s actions were “not becoming of a member of Congress,” and that Gaetz’s long-expected motion to strip him of his gavel was fueled entirely by a House Ethics Committee investigation of the Sunshine State lawmaker and McCarthy’s refusal to intervene in the matter — a claim Gaetz denies.

“Regardless of what you think, I’ve seen the texts. It was all about his ethics, but that’s all right,” McCarthy said.

