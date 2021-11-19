More at The Hill:

UPDATE – The vote eventually went through but the real news is that McCarthy roared.

Politico termed it “a de factor fillibuster”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy prevented Democrats from expediting the passage of President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar social welfare bill on Friday, just hours after budget hawks warned the measure adds more than $367 billion to the deficit.

Mr. McCarthy talked for eight hours and 32 minutes using a special legislative prerogative known as a “magic minute,” which allows House leaders to speak for unlimited amounts of time during floor debate.

The marathon speaking session not only broke records, but also blocked House Democrats from forcing through a vote on the partisan spending package.

“Democrats have left the Capitol for the night,” Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, said. “If they think I’m going to stop, I’m not.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) delayed quick passage of Democrats’ social spending and climate package late Thursday night by holding the floor for more than eight and a half hours in a record-breaking filibuster-style speech.

Three members of the House are allowed to speak for unlimited amounts of time during floor debate in what’s known as a “magic minute”: the speaker, majority leader and minority leader.

McCarthy used one of the few tools available to the House minority to delay proceedings by beginning his floor speech at 8:38 p.m. and continuing for more than eight hours.

During the first couple hours, Democrats repeatedly interrupted McCarthy’s speech with jeers and yells to “vote!”

“It’s okay. I’ll be here a long time,” McCarthy taunted Democrats. “I think I’m upsetting other people on the other side of the aisle by telling them what’s in the bill. They just yelled at me that they’re leaving.”

At 4:46 a.m., McCarthy broke the previous record for the longest House floor speech.

That record was set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in 2018, when she spoke for eight hours and seven minutes in four-inch stilettos to demand that House GOP leaders commit to holding a vote on an immigration reform bill. Pelosi largely spent that time reading aloud stories of individual undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

Read more and watch a Video The Hill