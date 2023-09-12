McCarthy directs House committees to open formal impeachment inquiry into Biden’s alleged involvement with Hunter business dealings

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that Republicans plan to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s alleged involvement while vice president in his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.“House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct. Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) said at the Capitol.McCarthy said there were “allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption.”

“They warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives. That’s why today I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” he said. Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will give a presentation Thursday to House Republicans outlining the case to launch the inquiry.

READ MORE