House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden have come to an agreement on raising the debt ceiling, McCarthy announced Saturday night.

The tentative agreement, which includes raising the debt ceiling through roughly the next two years in exchange for some of Republicans’ desired spending cuts and other concessions, comes after days of tense negotiations.

McCarthy said in a brief press conference that while they still have to spend the evening ironing out details and that text of the bill will come Sunday, he said he believes the agreement is “worthy of the American people.”

“It has historic reductions in spending, consequential reforms that will lift people out of poverty into the workforce, rein in government overreach. There are no new taxes, no new government programs,” McCarthy said.

He noted that he expects Congress members, most of whom have left Washington for Memorial Day weekend and recess, to return Wednesday to vote on the bill package, a timeline that indicates McCarthy is following House rules of allowing lawmakers a full three days to review the text.

READ MORE