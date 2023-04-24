The border crisis can be solved by letting 10 million migrants take American jobs, says President Joe Biden’s pro-migrant border chief.

Alejandro Mayorkas was asked on April 21 if there was room for a compromise on border security before a deal on migration policy. Mayorkas, a lawyer, responded with an answer that mimicked the style used in law books:

I am an unrelenting optimist, but I will share with you the following: What was articulated this week [by congressional legislators at hearings] is that … “We have 10 to 11 million vacant jobs, we have an incredible supply of [migrant] labor, and … we will not fix something like that until you secure the border.” And my view of that is, it is a remarkable formula that [Congress] is holding the solution hostage until [Congress] fixes the problem. (Emphasis added)

Converted into English, Mayorkas is arguing Congress can solve the border crisis and the claimed shortage of workers by allowing the migrants across the border to take the jobs.

