Mayorkas Walks Back His Comments on an “Immediate Need” for a Border Wall After Backlash, Says His Statement Is “Being Taken Out of Context”

JUST IN: Joe Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tries to walk back his comments on an "immediate need" for a border wall, claiming his direct statements saying this are “being taken out of context" by Republicans.



I knew it was too good to be true! pic.twitter.com/CSuE46TwWl — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) October 5, 2023

Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas tried to walk back his comments on the urgent need for a border wall after open borders zealots attacked Joe Biden for building a border wall in South Texas.Joe Biden waived 26 federal laws to expedite the building of the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.As Joe Biden’s first act as president, he signed an executive order to stop the construction of the Trump border wall. Biden opened the US border to illegal aliens.Under Joe Biden’s watch, more than 7 million illegal aliens have poured over the US border.

