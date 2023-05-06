During portions of an interview with NBC News Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley aired on Friday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he is “not worried about” the expiration of Title 42 and that the Department of Homeland Security has planned and executed on its plans. Mayorkas also argued that “The border is secure because we are maximizing our resources to deliver the most effective results to our border with the most extraordinary workforce in the world.”

Ainsley asked, “Are you worried about Title 42 lifting next week?”

Mayorkas answered, “I’m not worried about Title 42 lifting. We recognize the challenge at the border.”

He also said, “Our responsibility is to plan and to execute on those plans, and that is indeed what we have done and continue to do.”

In another part of the interview, Ainsley asked, “Is our border secure?”

Mayorkas responded, “Our border is secure.” And also said, “The border is secure because we are maximizing our resources to deliver the most effective results to our border with the most extraordinary workforce in the world.”

READ MORE