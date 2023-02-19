Breitbart

The 1950s “Nation of Immigrants” narrative is more important than Congress’s laws, according to Alexandro Mayorkas, who is President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief. “Our goal is to achieve operational control of the border, to do everything that we can to support our personnel with the resources, the technology, the policies that really advance the security of the border, and do not come at the cost of the values of our country,” Mayorkas said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, on the cable TV show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.” “The law needs to be changed if it does not either meet our highest ideals or actually proves to be functional in the service of those ideals,” said Mayorkas, a lawyer who has opened many loopholes to smuggle more economic migrants into Americans’ economy and society. “I’m not going to resign,” Mayorkas said in response to a question about congressional GOP calls for his impeachment. “There’s a tremendous amount of work to do, and we are doing it and I’m incredibly proud to do it,” he said. Mayorkas made his “Nation of Immigrants” claims when Wallace pressed him to justify his repeated claim that “the border is secure” amid the movement of roughly 3.5 million migrants — including at least 1.2 million unidentified “gotaways” — through the southern border.

“What does ‘secure’ mean to you?” Wallace asked.

Mayorkas responded: There is not a common definition of that. If one looks at [Congress’s 2006] statutory definition, the literal interpretation of the statutory language, if one person successfully evades law enforcement at the border, then we have breached the security of the border … Our goal is to achieve operational control of the border, to do everything that we can to support our personnel with the resources, the technology, the policies, that really advance the security of the border, and do not come at the cost of the values of our country. I say that because in the prior [Donald Trump] administration, policies were promulgated or passed that did not hew to the values that we hold dear.

The federal government defined border security in a 2006 law, as “the prevention of all unlawful entries into the United States, including entries by terrorists, other unlawful aliens, instruments of terrorism, narcotics, and other contraband.”

